Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.93

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.93 and traded as high as C$40.14. Boralex shares last traded at C$39.76, with a volume of 429,763 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 248.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.50%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

