Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $182,189.04 and approximately $33,456.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00105505 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

