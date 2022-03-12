Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

BOXL stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.43. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $2,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boxlight by 4,449.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

