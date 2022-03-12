BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $12.10. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 385,572 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.581 dividend. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

