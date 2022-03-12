BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $12.10. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 385,572 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.581 dividend. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.26%.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.