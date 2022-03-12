Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,558 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.49% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

