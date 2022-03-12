BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares during the period. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $408.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

