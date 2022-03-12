Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.52. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 147,397 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99.
Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)
