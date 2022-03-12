Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $5.11 million and $194,628.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.84 or 0.06609803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.91 or 0.99985477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041667 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

