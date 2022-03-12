Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 48.7% in February

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.81. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

