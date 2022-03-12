Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.