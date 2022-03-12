Brokerages Anticipate AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. AGNC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,892,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $14,739,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 920,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

