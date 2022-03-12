Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 1,653,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

