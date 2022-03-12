Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

ANGI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 1,480,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Angi has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Angi in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

