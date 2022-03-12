Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

