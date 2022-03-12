Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.72). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 1,118,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

