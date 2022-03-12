Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $246.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.90 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $996.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.73 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $69,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $36,569,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

