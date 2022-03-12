Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.65. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,713,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

