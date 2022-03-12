Brokerages Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aegon.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.