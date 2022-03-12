Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to announce $558.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $511.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $1,307,115. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dropbox by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 331,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

