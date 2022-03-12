Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.04). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 353,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 315,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,158. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $492.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

