Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.04). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.
Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 315,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,158. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $492.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85.
About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
