Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will report sales of $363.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Infinera reported sales of $330.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $87,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189,327 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Infinera by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,747,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

