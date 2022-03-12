Brokerages Expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IsoPlexis.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

ISO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ ISO opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,736,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.