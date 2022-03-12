Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.