Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.06. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after buying an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. 5,046,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

