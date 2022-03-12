Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.70. 1,582,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

