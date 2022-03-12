Brokerages Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post $7.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings per share of $6.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS.

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 214,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

