Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,137 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $58,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.50 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

