Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 61.6% in February

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

BBU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. 9,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

