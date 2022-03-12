BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of BRP Group worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth $3,093,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth $1,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 334.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 108,191.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $372,728. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

