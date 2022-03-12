Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Buckle stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Get Buckle alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Buckle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Buckle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.