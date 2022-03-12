Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

BVRDF opened at $28.05 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

