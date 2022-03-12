Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 15.20 ($0.20). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 21,349,273 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £170.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)
