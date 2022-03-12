Bytecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.62 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $24.62 million and approximately $11,182.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.00469108 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

