Bytom (BTM) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. Bytom has a market cap of $35.83 million and $1.87 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.94 or 0.00270804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,740,194,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,643,389,044 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

