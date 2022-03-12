Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,098,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 765,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 614,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

NASDAQ CHY opened at $13.06 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.