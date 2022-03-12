California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALB stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.16. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 20.42%.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

