Callisto Network Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and $32,238.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.06614860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00067898 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

