Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,500 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$635,924.68.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$158.94. 1,681,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$122.69 and a one year high of C$167.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

