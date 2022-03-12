Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

NYSE CNI opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.26%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

