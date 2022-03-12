Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is QV Investors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,877 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 4.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $61,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.