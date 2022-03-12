Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,399 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Canadian Solar worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Canadian Solar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

