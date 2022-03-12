Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the February 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,026.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.