CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBM. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$725.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

