CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Shares Up 0.3%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 50,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 12,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

