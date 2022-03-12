CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO traded down $9.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $588.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.11. The company has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

