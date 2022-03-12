CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 507 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $42.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $795.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,273,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The firm has a market cap of $798.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $927.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.