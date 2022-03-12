CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $16.45 on Friday, reaching $340.32. 4,815,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.74 and its 200-day moving average is $555.85. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

