CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,963 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,434,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,296. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

