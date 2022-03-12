CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 3,980 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,676. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
