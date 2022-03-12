CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.90. 2,006,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.